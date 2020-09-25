1 death, 71 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 71 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Health officials said a man in his 80s has died after testing positive for COVID-19. To date, 60 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 6,249 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 680 were considered active, an increase of eight from Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said 5,509 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 62 from the day before.
There were 17 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 691 total probable cases. Of those, 206 were considered active, and 485 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Of the 71 new cases reported Thursday, health district officials said 70% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.25% on Thursday. The percentage statewide was at 6.35%.
Health officials said 67,568 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 74%, and intensive care units were at 44% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 121 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Thursday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 16 ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 64 ventilators available, with 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of four since Wednesday.
Three free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — one in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County through the remainder of the month. This week, free testing will be available at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m.
For more information about local testing, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.
Brazos Valley
• Burleson County remains at 337 cases. Of those, 37 are active. Six have died.
• Grimes County is reporting 1,089 cases, according to the DSHS, an increase of 10. At least 492 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 72 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County has three additional cases, bringing the total there to 238. Officials said 39 of those are active. Six people have died.
• Madison County reports 719 cases, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 22 active cases, while six have died.
• The DSHS reported 488 cases in Milam County on Thursday, an increase of three. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 13 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 304 cases — an increase of three — with 43 that are active. DSHS officials have adjusted the county’s death toll to three.
• Washington County reported 633 cases, an increase of three. Of those, 57 are active. Forty-eight have died.
Statewide
On Thursday, 3,840 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 723,919 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Thursday, there were 3,204 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.5% of hospital beds.
State officials said 15,267 Texans have died as of Thursday, 138 more than Wednesday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There are now 7,870 total cases. Of those, 466 are active and 7,305 have recovered. Officials said 48 people are hospitalized, and 34 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 99 who have died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
