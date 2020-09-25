1 death, 71 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

• According to the DSHS, Leon County has three additional cases, bringing the total there to 238. Officials said 39 of those are active. Six people have died.

• Madison County reports 719 cases, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 22 active cases, while six have died.

• The DSHS reported 488 cases in Milam County on Thursday, an increase of three. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 13 active cases.

• In Robertson County, there are 304 cases — an increase of three — with 43 that are active. DSHS officials have adjusted the county’s death toll to three.

• Washington County reported 633 cases, an increase of three. Of those, 57 are active. Forty-eight have died.

Statewide

On Thursday, 3,840 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 723,919 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Thursday, there were 3,204 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.5% of hospital beds.

State officials said 15,267 Texans have died as of Thursday, 138 more than Wednesday.