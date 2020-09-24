1 death, 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 71 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Health officials said a man in his 80s has died after testing positive for COVID-19. To date, 60 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 6,249 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 680 were considered active, an increase of eight from Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said 5,509 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 62 from the day before.
There were 17 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 691 total probable cases. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.25% on Thursday.
Health officials said 67,568 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 74%, and intensive care units were at 44% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Three free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — one in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County through the remainder of the month. This week, free testing will be available at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m.
For more information about local testing, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.
