1 death, 69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday
1 death, 69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 69 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Thursday.

Health officials said a man in his 60s who was hospitalized has died after testing positive for COVID-19. To date, 54 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county now has 4,550 total cases. Of those, health officials said 403 were considered active Thursday, an increase of 29 from Wednesday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,093 people had recovered on Thursday, 39 more than Wednesday’s total.

Health officials said 74% of the new cases reported Thursday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.

According to the health district, 43,821 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,824 more than Wednesday’s total.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.38%.

Eight Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Thursday, which is the same as Wednesday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 66%, and intensive care units were at 48% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District and Texas A&M University will be holding a press conference on today at 4 p.m. You can watch live at theeagle.com or on The Eagle’s Facebook page.

