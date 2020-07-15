Brazos County health officials reported one death and 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Health officials said a man in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. To date, 36 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 3,120 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,116 are considered active, seven fewer than Monday’s total; 1,968 people have recovered, which is 60 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said Tuesday that 24,702 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 705 more than Monday’s total.
Brazos County is seeing 13.99 cases per 1,000 residents, state data shows. Harris County has an infection rate of 10.29 per 1,000 people, while Dallas County is at 13.50 per 1,000.
There were 30 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is seven more than Monday’s total. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 67%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 82%.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, in the Brazos Valley trauma region, there were 160 hospital beds and three ICU beds available as of Tuesday afternoon. There were 38 available ventilators. Data shows there are 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the region.
The United Way of the Brazos Valley will distribute around 11,000 free face masks today in a drive-thru event from 7 to 9 a.m. at Veterans Park in College Station. Drivers are asked to enter Veterans Park from University Drive.
Brazos Valley
Washington County officials are now reporting 365 cases, with 181 who have recovered. Two are in the hospital there, and 32 have died.
According to the DSHS, Madison County has seven additional cases, bringing the total there to 137. Of those, 27 have recovered. In Burleson County, there are 154 cases, with 69 recovered, the DSHS reports.
Robertson County officials continue to report 121 cases, with 19 who have recovered. Leon County has 98 cases with 24 recoveries, the DSHS said.
In Grimes County, the DSHS reports 657 cases, with at least 494 connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 439 who have recovered in Grimes County, county officials reported. Milam County officials reported 187 cases, with 132 recoveries. Six are hospitalized and one person has died there.
Local prisons
The Hamilton Unit in Brazos County continues to report 231 cases among inmates with eight recovered. There are 233 in medical isolation. The TDCJ reports 10 active cases among staff members, an increase of one. Brazos County officials said the numbers from the Hamilton Unit are not reported in the county’s daily tally.
The Pack Unit in Grimes County is now reporting 22 active cases among inmates, with 403 recoveries. There are 23 in isolation, and 24 cases among staff members. Twenty-six staff members have recovered, the TDCJ said.
The Luther Unit in Grimes County continues to report zero cases and zero in medical isolation. There are seven active cases among staff members. The Ferguson Unit in Madison County is now reporting 30 active cases among inmates, an increase of three. There are 42 in medical isolation, the TDCJ said, an increase of five. There are 37 staff members with active cases.
Statewide
Texas set a record high number on Tuesday with 10,745 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 275,058 cases. According to state data, the state’s positivity rate — or the percentage of positive cases to viral tests conducted over seven days — is 16.9%.
According to the DSHS, there are 10,569 Texans in the hospital. COVID-19 patients occupy 19.2% of hospital beds. As of Tuesday, 3,322 Texans have died of COVID-19, 87 more than Monday.
Harris County continues to have the most cases, with 47,369. There have been 466 who have died there.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is reporting 176 new cases on Tuesday. There are 1,716 recovered cases there and 1,186 active cases. Eighteen people have died and 57 McLennan County residents are hospitalized.
