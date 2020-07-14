Brazos County health officials reported one death and 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Health officials said a man in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. To date, 36 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 3,120 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,116 are considered active, seven fewer than Monday’s total; 1,968 people have recovered, which is 60 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said Tuesday that 24,702 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 705 more than Monday’s total.
There were 30 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is seven more than Monday’s total. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 67%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 82%.
The United Way of the Brazos Valley will distribute around 11,000 free face masks on Wednesday in a drive-thru event from 7 to 9 a.m. at Veterans Park in College Station. Drivers are asked to enter Veterans Park from University Drive.
