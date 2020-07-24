Brazos County health officials reported one death and 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Health officials said a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized has died. To date, 43 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 3,571 total cases. Of the total cases, 867 are considered active, which is 29 fewer than Wednesday’s total; 2,661 have recovered, which is 77 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is five fewer than Wednesday’s total. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 71%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 75%.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there were 154 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley trauma region, the Department of State Health Services reports. Two ICU beds were available, as were 43 ventilators. There were 64 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 13.39, according to health officials. State data shows there are 16.07 cases per 1,000 residents in Brazos County. Harris County has 13.02 cases per 1,000 people, while Dallas County has 16.79 per 1,000.
According to health district officials, 414 tests were conducted on July 7 and 8 at the mobile collection site at the Brazos County Expo Complex. Of the 414 tests, 40 were positive. Health officials said on Wednesday that those positive cases will be included in Brazos County’s daily case count over the next couple of days, as the health district processes the cases.
Brazos Valley
Madison County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total there to 229. There have been 65 who have recovered. Burleson County now reports 212 cases, an increase of 11, according to the DSHS. There have been 107 who have recovered there.
Milam County officials report 262 cases, an increase of two. There have been 217 recoveries and two deaths there. According to the DSHS, Leon County reports 127 cases, an increase of two. There are 65 who have recovered there.
Robertson County officials report 197 cases, an increase of eight. There have been 67 who have recovered there.
According to the DSHS, there are 788 cases in Grimes County, at least 510 of which are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 549 who have recovered there. Seventeen deaths have been reported in Grimes County, 15 of which are connected to the TDCJ.
The DSHS reports there are 435 cases in Washington County, an increase of nine. There have been 280 who have recovered and 34 who have died.
Statewide
In three days, the state has reported 501 new coronavirus days — 173 on Thursday — bringing the total to 4,521. There were 9,507 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 361,125. There were 60,508 viral tests reported for the day, making the positivity rate 13.9%.
DSHS officials said there are 8,858 hospitalized, which is 1,599 fewer than one week ago. COVID-19 patients occupy 17.4% of the state’s hospital beds — down from 19.4% the day before.
Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 59,924. There are 575 who have died there.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Health District, there were 94 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, bringing the total there to 3,782 cases. Of those, 2,028 have recovered and 1,722 are active. Officials said 32 have died in McLennan County. There are 79 people hospitalized, 61 of which are McLennan County residents.
(1) comment
So are all 18 in the hospital in the ICU? Last time I heard anything we had close to 100 ICU beds so even if all 18 are in the ICU obviously there are at least 50+ in the local ICUs that are not Covid patients. Give us more information please, testing dates, locations length of time in hospital. Did those who died have underlying illnesses
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.