1 death, 43 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents on Tuesday.
The latest death was a man in his 30s who was hospitalized. To date, 221 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,828.
Of those, 881 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 16 from the day before. Officials said 16,726 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity and intensive care units at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N — which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 7.82%.
There were 43 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Tuesday, and three intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 550 staffed hospital beds in the region, 83 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.41% on Tuesday. Health officials said 189,536 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 13 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,759 total probable cases. Of those, 156 were considered active, and 3,603 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 67% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
The Brazos County Health District announced Tuesday that a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment to adults 65 and over, adults over 18 with at least one chronic medical condition, teachers, staff, administration and bus drivers at area schools and those who provide child care. To make an appointment, call 979-361-4440.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reported 1,830 cases in Burleson County as of Tuesday. Of those, 73 are active. Thirty-seven people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 3,147 cases, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 64 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 100 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,219 cases. Officials said 40 cases are active. Forty people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,662 cases, with 43 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-seven Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,354 cases, with 28 of those active, DSHS reported. Forty-two county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 1,620 cases with 47 that are active. DSHS officials said 38 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 3,065 cases. Of those, 110 were active. Eighty-four Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 3,744 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.3 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 44,650 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 167 more than Monday.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 41 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total there to 25,428. Of those, 87 are active cases and 24,906 have recovered. There are 43 people hospitalized and 435 have died.