1 death, 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest death was a man in his 30s who was hospitalized. To date, 221 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,828.

Of those, 881 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 16 from the day before. Officials said 16,726 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity and intensive care units at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.