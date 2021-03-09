1 death, 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents on Tuesday.
The latest death was a man in his 30s who was hospitalized. To date, 221 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,828.
Of those, 881 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 16 from the day before. Officials said 16,726 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity and intensive care units at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.41% on Tuesday. Health officials said 189,536 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 13 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,759 total probable cases. Of those, 156 were considered active, and 3,603 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 67% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.