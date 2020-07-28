Brazos County health officials reported one death and 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Health officials said a woman in her 30s who was hospitalized has died. This is the youngest person in Brazos County to die after testing positive for COVID-19. No other information about the woman was released, per the Brazos County Health District's policy on privacy.
To date, 45 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 3,781 total cases. Of the total cases, 661 are considered active, which is 20 fewer than Monday’s total; 3,075 have recovered, which is 53 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said Tuesday that 28,292 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 13.36.
There were 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is four more than Monday’s total. One person was discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 60%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 71%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.