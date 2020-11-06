1 death, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 32 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials said a woman in her 70s was the latest Brazos County resident to die from the illness. To date, 74 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 7,974 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 544 were considered active Friday, an increase of six from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,356 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 25 from the day before.

Thirty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, which is the same as Thursday's total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 86%, and intensive care units were at 69% capacity on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 41% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.