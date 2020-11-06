 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 death, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday
0 comments
breaking top story

1 death, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 32 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials said a woman in her 70s was the latest Brazos County resident to die from the illness. To date, 74 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 7,974 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 544 were considered active Friday, an increase of six from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,356 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 25 from the day before.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, which is the same as Thursday's total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 86%, and intensive care units were at 69% capacity on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 41% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 29 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 1,214 total probable cases. Of those, 183 were considered active, and 1,031 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.67% on Friday.

Health officials said 91,980 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert