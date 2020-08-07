You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday
0 comments
breaking top story

1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

Number of active cases in the county drops below 400.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Health officials said a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized has died. No other information about the woman was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy. To date, 47 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county now has 4,024 total cases. Of the total cases, 389 are considered active, which is 37 fewer than Thursday’s total; 3,588 have recovered, which is 63 more than Thursday’s total.

Health officials said Friday that 32,388 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 565 more than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.42.

There were 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is one more than Thursday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 73%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 82%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District will hold a briefing on Friday at 2 p.m. to give an update on the reopening of local schools. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do