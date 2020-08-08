You have permission to edit this article.
1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County
Number of active cases in the county drops below 400.

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Health officials said a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized has died. No other information about the woman was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy. To date, 47 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county now has 4,024 total cases. Of the total cases, 389 are considered active, which is 37 fewer than Thursday’s total; 3,588 have recovered, which is 63 more than Thursday’s total.

Health officials said Friday that 32,388 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 565 more than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.42.

There were 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is one more than Thursday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 73%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 82%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley Trauma Region, which includes Brazos, Robertson, Burleson, Washington, Grimes, Madison and Leon counties, had 136 hospital beds available as of Friday afternoon. There were three ICU beds and 37 ventilators available. There are 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Brazos Valley

Grimes County reported 14 additional cases on Friday, bringing the total there to 872. Of those, at least 450 are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 21 deaths in Grimes County, 15 of which are connected to the Wallace Pack Unit. The DSHS said 740 have recovered.

In Madison County, there are now 658 cases, an increase of eight since Thursday. State officials said two have died and 192 have recovered. The TDCJ reported there is now only one active case at the Ferguson Unit among inmates, with 429 who have recovered.

According to the DSHS, Robertson County had five additional cases, bringing the total to 231. Two have died, and 160 have recovered. In Burleson County, there are 240 cases, an increase of four. Six have died and 187 have recovered, officials said.

In Milam County, one additional case was reported, bringing the total to 333. Three have died and 309 have recovered. County officials said three people are hospitalized. In Washington County, there are 499 cases, an increase of one. The DSHS said 39 have died and 372 have recovered. Leon County reported three additional cases, making 141 cases there. Two have died, and 109 have recovered.

Statewide

Texas officials reported 7,039 new cases on Friday, making the total in the state 474,524 since the pandemic started. There were 58,258 daily tests reported, making the positivity rate statewide 16.8%. Officials said 8,065 people are in the hospital, 1,271 less than one week ago. Those people occupy 14.3% of hospital beds statewide.

There have been 8,096 Texans who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started, an increase of 293 over Thursday. Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 81,919. There are 1,514 who have died there.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported seven additional deaths on Friday, bringing the total there to 62. There were 43 new cases, making the total number to date 4,889. There are 1,832 active cases there, with 2,995 who have recovered. Officials said there are 59 hospitalized, 47 of which are McLennan County residents.

