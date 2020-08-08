1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Health officials said a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized has died. No other information about the woman was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy. To date, 47 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 4,024 total cases. Of the total cases, 389 are considered active, which is 37 fewer than Thursday’s total; 3,588 have recovered, which is 63 more than Thursday’s total.
Health officials said Friday that 32,388 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 565 more than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.42.
There were 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is one more than Thursday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 73%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 82%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley Trauma Region, which includes Brazos, Robertson, Burleson, Washington, Grimes, Madison and Leon counties, had 136 hospital beds available as of Friday afternoon. There were three ICU beds and 37 ventilators available. There are 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
Brazos Valley
Grimes County reported 14 additional cases on Friday, bringing the total there to 872. Of those, at least 450 are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 21 deaths in Grimes County, 15 of which are connected to the Wallace Pack Unit. The DSHS said 740 have recovered.
In Madison County, there are now 658 cases, an increase of eight since Thursday. State officials said two have died and 192 have recovered. The TDCJ reported there is now only one active case at the Ferguson Unit among inmates, with 429 who have recovered.
According to the DSHS, Robertson County had five additional cases, bringing the total to 231. Two have died, and 160 have recovered. In Burleson County, there are 240 cases, an increase of four. Six have died and 187 have recovered, officials said.
In Milam County, one additional case was reported, bringing the total to 333. Three have died and 309 have recovered. County officials said three people are hospitalized. In Washington County, there are 499 cases, an increase of one. The DSHS said 39 have died and 372 have recovered. Leon County reported three additional cases, making 141 cases there. Two have died, and 109 have recovered.
Statewide
Texas officials reported 7,039 new cases on Friday, making the total in the state 474,524 since the pandemic started. There were 58,258 daily tests reported, making the positivity rate statewide 16.8%. Officials said 8,065 people are in the hospital, 1,271 less than one week ago. Those people occupy 14.3% of hospital beds statewide.
There have been 8,096 Texans who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started, an increase of 293 over Thursday. Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 81,919. There are 1,514 who have died there.
The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported seven additional deaths on Friday, bringing the total there to 62. There were 43 new cases, making the total number to date 4,889. There are 1,832 active cases there, with 2,995 who have recovered. Officials said there are 59 hospitalized, 47 of which are McLennan County residents.
Mask distribution
I Love America Donation Day
I Love America Donation Day
20200701 BV V RR MM 01
No More Goodbyes
No More Goodbyes
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
brazos valley bombers
Suspicious package
Fireworks sales
Fireworks sales
Fireworks sales
Texas A&M provost
Texas A&M provost
Reading on campus
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
Sherri Roberts
Sherri Roberts
Heroes of COVID
Heroes of COVID
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 02
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 01
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Disc golf
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 testing site
COVID-19 testing site
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
High school workouts
Water break
Water break
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army meals
Collaborative Learning Center
Collaborative Learning Center
Collaborative Learning Center
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 01
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 02
CS parks expansion
CS parks expansion
Brazos Valley Bombers
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 01
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 02
Brazos Valley Bombers
A&M football
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
20200714 BV V FRISCO MM 01
Election Day
20200715 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Mask giveaway
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Leadership Luncheon
20200716 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
MasFajitas
MasFajitas
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
BCS Legends baseball team
BCS Legends baseball team
COVID precautions at Texas A&M
Christmas in July
Christmas in July
Christmas in July
Treasured Moments
At Home in BCS
Navasota graduation
Navasota graduation
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
20200724 BV V SA MM 01
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Middleway Urban Monastery
Middleway Urban Monastery
Middleway Urban Monastery
BTU Protest
BTU Protest
BTU Protest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
20200725 BV V SA MM 05
20200725 BV V SA MM 04
Flying kites
Flying kites
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Bee Creek Park
Kim Kreamer
Kim Kreamer
Kim Kreamer
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!