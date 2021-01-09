1 death, 155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday

Officials said 20% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Brazos Valley

• The DSHS reports 846 cases in Burleson County, which is nine more than the previous day. Of those, 85 are active. Eighteen people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.

• Grimes County reported 1,698 cases, according to the DSHS website, which is an increase of nine. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 47 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 145 active cases, state health officials said.

• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 610 cases, an increase of 16. Officials said 105 cases are active. Twenty-six people have died.

• Madison County reported one additional case, bringing the total to 987 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 71 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Eighteen Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.