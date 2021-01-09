1 death, 155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday

Brazos County health officials reported one COVID-related death and 155 new cases of the virus among county residents on Friday, as hospitalization rates soared and active cases hit the highest number since the start of pandemic.
Officials said the latest death was a man in his 60s who was hospitalized after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No other information about the man was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 141 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 95% capacity, and intensive care units were at 123% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 12,979.
Of those, 1,418 cases were active on Friday, an increase of 155 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 1,360 on Dec. 22.
Officials said 11,420 cases are considered recovered.
Friday was the eighth straight day health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County in a single day.
Fifty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.
On Friday, state health officials said the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 27.14%. That rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.
There were 171 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Friday — five more than the day before — and no intensive care unit beds available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 630 staffed hospital beds in the region, 59 were available Friday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.6% on Friday. Health officials said 135,232 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 19 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 2,496 total probable cases. Of those, 332 were considered active, and 2,164 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 20% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reports 846 cases in Burleson County, which is nine more than the previous day. Of those, 85 are active. Eighteen people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County reported 1,698 cases, according to the DSHS website, which is an increase of nine. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 47 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 145 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 610 cases, an increase of 16. Officials said 105 cases are active. Twenty-six people have died.
• Madison County reported one additional case, bringing the total to 987 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 71 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Eighteen Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reported 936 cases, an increase of one, with 153 of those active, DSHS reported. Fifteen county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 762 cases — an increase of 14 — with 166 that are active. DSHS officials said 22 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 1,257 cases, an increase of 15. Of those, 235 were active. Sixty-one Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Friday, 17,335 new cases were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 1.68 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Friday, there were 13,921 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. COVID-19 patients occupy 20.5% of total hospital beds in the state.
State officials said 29,310 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday, 372 more than Thursday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 168 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday. There are now 20,471 total cases. Of those, 1,466 are active and 18,723 have recovered. There are 152 hospitalized and 302 who have died.