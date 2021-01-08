1 death, 155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

Brazos County health officials reported one COVID-related death and 155 new cases of the virus among county residents on Friday.

Officials said the latest death was a man in his 60s who was hospitalized after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No other information about the man was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 141 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 12,979.

Of those, 1,418 cases were active on Friday, an increase of 155 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 1,360 on Dec. 22, 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials said 11,420 cases are considered recovered.

Thursday was the eighth straight day health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County in a single day.

Fifty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same total as the day before.