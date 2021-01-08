1 death, 155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

Brazos County health officials reported one COVID-related death and 155 new cases of the virus among county residents on Friday.
Officials said the latest death was a man in his 60s who was hospitalized after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No other information about the man was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 141 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 12,979.
Of those, 1,418 cases were active on Friday, an increase of 155 from the day before. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 1,360 on Dec. 22, 2020.
Officials said 11,420 cases are considered recovered.
Thursday was the eighth straight day health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County in a single day.
Fifty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same total as the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 95% capacity, and intensive care units were at 123% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.6% on Friday. Health officials said 135,232 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 19 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 2,496 total probable cases. Of those, 332 were considered active, and 2,164 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 20% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.