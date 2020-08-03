You have permission to edit this article.
1 death, 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Monday
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Health officials said a man in his 60s who was hospitalized has died. No other information about the man was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy. To date, 46 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county now has 3,936 total cases. Of the total cases, 528 are considered active, which is three more than Sunday’s total; 3,361 have recovered, which is nine more than Sunday’s total.

This is the first time since July 21 that Brazos County health officials did not report a decrease in active cases. 

Health officials said Monday that 29,185 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Sunday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 13.48.

There were 28 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is one more than Sunday’s total. Two people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 64%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 76%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

