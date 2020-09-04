1 death, 125 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 125 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.
This is the second-highest number of single-day new cases reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic and the third straight day Brazos County health officials have reported 100 or more new cases.
Health officials said a man in his 80s who was hospitalized has died after testing positive for COVID-19. To date, 57 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 5,100 total cases. Of those, health officials said 825 were considered active Friday, an increase of 101 from Thursday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,218 people had recovered as of Friday.
Health officials said 94% of the new cases reported Friday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 50,041 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 768 more than Thursday’s total.
There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 432 total probable cases. Of those, 139 are considered active and 293 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.19%.
Starting Friday, the health district will only be reporting total hospital and total occupancy in Brazos County. The number of hospitalizations by day and daily discharged will no longer be reported. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 76% and intensive care units were at 65% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
