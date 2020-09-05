 Skip to main content
1 death, 125 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 125 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.

This is the second-highest number of single-day new cases reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic and the third straight day Brazos County health officials have reported 100 or more new cases.

Health officials said a man in his 80s who was hospitalized has died after testing positive for COVID-19. To date, 57 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county now has 5,100 total cases. Of those, health officials said 825 were considered active Friday, an increase of 101 from Thursday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,218 people had recovered as of Friday.

Health officials said 94% of the new cases reported Friday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.

According to the health district, 50,041 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 768 more than Thursday’s total.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 432 total probable cases. Of those, 139 are considered active and 293 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.19%. Statewide, there were 4,215 new cases reported Friday, according to state officials. The state’s positivity rate over seven days is 9.7%.

Starting Friday, the health district will only be reporting total hospital and total occupancy in Brazos County. The number of hospitalizations by day and daily discharged will no longer be reported. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 76% and intensive care units were at 65% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 167 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Friday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were seven ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 65 ventilators available, with 26 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is six more than reported Thursday.

Timing for releasing COVID-19 data may change in the coming days, according to the Brazos County Health District’s Sara Mendez. Due to budget constraints, Health Promotion will no longer be part of the Health District’s services, she said in a Friday email.

As a result, Mendez said to anticipate delays in responses to media requests and the release of daily COVID-19 case numbers. Social media also will be limited, she said.

Brazos Valley

• Burleson County reported three additional cases, bringing the total to 296, 34 of which are active. Six have died.

• Grimes County numbers were adjusted Friday to show 998 cases, according to the DSHS. At least 482 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 22 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There are 69 active cases.

• According to the DSHS, one additional case was reported in Leon County, bringing the total to 205, with 46 of those active. Five people have died, officials said.

• Madison County’s numbers have been adjusted to show 693 cases, the DSHS reports. At least 416 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 18 active cases, while five have died.

• The DSHS reported 445 cases in Milam County on Friday, an increase of four. Five have died in the county and seven are hospitalized. Officials said there are 18 active cases.

• In Robertson County, there are 254 cases — an increase of two — with 14 that are active. Five have died, DSHS officials said.

• Washington County reports 576 cases — an increase of one — with 36 of those active. Forty-five have died.

Statewide

There have been 630,829 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Friday, there were 3,889 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 6.9% of hospital beds.

State officials said 13,231 Texans have died as of Friday, 140 more than Thursday. Harris County has the most cases of any county in Texas, with 108,819 cases. Officials said 2,300 have died there.

According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday. There are now 6,668 total cases. Health officials have adjusted the way cases are reported and said there are now 657 active cases and 5,924 recovered cases. Officials said 41 people are hospitalized, and 25 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 88 who have died.

