1 death, 117 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

• Grimes County is now reporting 1,712, an increase of seven cases, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 55 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 15 active cases.

• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 678 cases. Officials said 63 cases are active. Thirty people have died.

• Madison County is reporting 1,020 cases with 44 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-one Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.

• Milam County reports 1,148 cases, with 70 of those active, DSHS reported. Twenty-seven county residents have died.

• In Robertson County, there are 835 cases — two more than the previous day — with 111 that are active. DSHS officials said 27 county residents have died.

• Washington County reports 1,311 cases. Of those, 129 were active. Seventy-three Washington County residents have died.

Statewide

On Thursday, 14,445 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.