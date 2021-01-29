1 death, 117 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported one COVID-related death and 117 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.
The latest death was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 175 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
The county has reported 15,259 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,551 cases were active, officials said, an increase of one from Wednesday’s total. Officials said 13,553 cases are considered recovered.
Thirty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is five fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity and intensive care units at 133% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
On Thursday, state health officials reported the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 17.92%. The hospitalization rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.
There were 112 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Thursday — seven more than the previous day — and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 625 staffed hospital beds in the region, 78 were available Thursday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley and the area near Abilene are the only regions in the state with no intensive care beds available. The area around Laredo had five beds available, data shows.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.68% on Thursday. Health officials said 157,618 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 21 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,115 total probable cases. Of those, 416 were considered active, and 2,699 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 31% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reports 957 cases in Burleson County, 12 more than the previous day. Of those, 114 are active. Twenty-four people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 1,712, an increase of seven cases, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 55 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 15 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 678 cases. Officials said 63 cases are active. Thirty people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,020 cases with 44 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-one Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,148 cases, with 70 of those active, DSHS reported. Twenty-seven county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 835 cases — two more than the previous day — with 111 that are active. DSHS officials said 27 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 1,311 cases. Of those, 129 were active. Seventy-three Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Thursday, 14,445 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state. On Thursday, there were 12,380 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. COVID-19 patients occupy 18.3% of total hospital beds in the state.
State officials said 35,639 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 471 more than Wednesday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There are now 23,074 total cases. Of those, 837 are active and 21,879 have recovered. There are 110 hospitalized and 358 who have died.