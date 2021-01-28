 Skip to main content
1 death, 117 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday
breaking top story

1 death, 117 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County Health Department

A Texas A&M student who may have contracted novel coronavirus after traveling to China has entered into voluntary isolation and is showing signs of improvement, a Brazos County health official said Thursday.

 Katy Barber/The Eagle

Brazos County health officials reported one COVID-related death and 117 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.

The latest death was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 175 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

The county has reported 15,259 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,551 cases were active, officials said, an increase of one from Wednesday’s total. Officials said 13,553 cases are considered recovered.

Thirty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is five fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were at 133% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.68% on Thursday. Health officials said 157,618 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 21 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,115 total probable cases. Of those, 416 were considered active, and 2,699 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 31% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Concerned about COVID-19?

