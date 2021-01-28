1 death, 117 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported one COVID-related death and 117 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.

The latest death was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 175 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

The county has reported 15,259 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,551 cases were active, officials said, an increase of one from Wednesday’s total. Officials said 13,553 cases are considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is five fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were at 133% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.68% on Thursday. Health officials said 157,618 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.