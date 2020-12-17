1 death, 102 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County as hospitals near capacity

Brazos County health officials reported one death related to COVID-19 and 102 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.
Officials said the latest death was a man in his 50s who died at home after being treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No other information about the man was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 128 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 10,895 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,153 remained active Thursday, an increase of 30 from Wednesday’s total.
This is the sixth time in the last nine days health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
Support Local Journalism
Brazos County health officials said 9,614 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, 71 more than the day before.
Officials said 23% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,989 total probable cases. Of those, 327 were considered active, and 1,662 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Thirty-three Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday, which is six more than Wednesday’s total. Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 92%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 81% full. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.27% on Thursday. Health officials said 117,513 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 testing will be available through Thursday at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Bryan from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required. No appointment is needed, but registration is available 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.