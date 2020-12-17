1 death, 102 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County as hospitals near capacity

Brazos County health officials reported one death related to COVID-19 and 102 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

Officials said the latest death was a man in his 50s who died at home after being treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No other information about the man was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 128 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 10,895 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,153 remained active Thursday, an increase of 30 from Wednesday’s total.

This is the sixth time in the last nine days health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Brazos County health officials said 9,614 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, 71 more than the day before.

Officials said 23% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.