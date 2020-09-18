1 additional COVID-19 death, 73 new cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 73 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Health officials said a woman in her 50s has died after testing positive for COVID-19. To date, 59 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 5,933 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 958 were considered active Thursday, a decrease of 30 from Wednesday’s total. Health officials said 4,916 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 102.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 81% of the new cases reported Thursday were people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 59,882 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 800 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 23 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 600 total probable cases. Of those, 168 were considered active, and 432 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.91% on Thursday.
Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 74%, and intensive care units were at 55% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 131 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Thursday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were four ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 54 ventilators available, with nine lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is one fewer than Wednesday.
Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — three in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County this month.
For more information, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.
Brazos Valley
• Burleson County reports 322 cases, an increase of one. Of those, 38 are active. Six have died.
• Grimes County is reporting 1,070 cases, according to the DSHS, an increase of nine. At least 549 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 89 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County has 226 cases, an increase of one. Officials said 33 of those are active. Five people have died.
• Madison County reports 713 cases, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 21 active cases, while six have died.
• The DSHS reported 476 cases in Milam County on Thursday, an increase of five. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 15 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 285 cases — an increase of one — with 36 that are active. DSHS officials said four have died.
• Washington County reported five new cases, making for 621. Of those, 56 are active. Forty-eight have died.
Statewide
On Thursday, 3,518 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 678,819 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday, there were 3,246 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.7% of hospital beds.
State officials said 14,590 Texans have died as of Thursday, 112 more than Wednesday.
Harris County has the most cases of any county in Texas, with 120,771 cases. Officials said 2,470 have died there.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There are now 7,336 total cases. Of those, 444 are active and 6,800 have recovered. Officials said 39 people are hospitalized, and 31 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 92 who have died.
