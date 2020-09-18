1 additional COVID-19 death, 73 new cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

• According to the DSHS, Leon County has 226 cases, an increase of one. Officials said 33 of those are active. Five people have died.

• Madison County reports 713 cases, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 21 active cases, while six have died.

• The DSHS reported 476 cases in Milam County on Thursday, an increase of five. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 15 active cases.

• In Robertson County, there are 285 cases — an increase of one — with 36 that are active. DSHS officials said four have died.

• Washington County reported five new cases, making for 621. Of those, 56 are active. Forty-eight have died.

Statewide

On Thursday, 3,518 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 678,819 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday, there were 3,246 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.7% of hospital beds.

State officials said 14,590 Texans have died as of Thursday, 112 more than Wednesday.