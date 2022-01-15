New York's pandemic-era eviction moratorium expires

New York previously allowed tenants to file court papers saying they had a financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic, and to use that hardship as a defense in eviction proceedings. It was up to landlords to prove a tenant didn’t have a financial hardship.

The state initially stopped accepting rental assistance applications Nov. 15, but a judge ordered officials last week to reopen the application portal for now, while the court considers a lawsuit filed by tenants and the Legal Aid Society.

The portal reopened this week, though the state says the federal money that powered the program has run dry for most counties.

However, applicants get protection from eviction while the state reviews their submissions. And if they get relief money and landlords refuse to accept it, tenants can use that as a legal defense if their landlords try to evict them for not paying rent.

New York City resident Helen Morley said she's still awaiting an answer on an appeal she filed in September after her application was denied. Morley, who said she spent down her savings to pay as much rent as she could, applied in mid-June, seeking $9,100.