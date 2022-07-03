 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New TV information included in today’s edition

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at Lee Enterprises, owner of The Eagle, have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers. It’s clear that the limited amount of daily in-paper listings we currently offer no longer provide the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers deserve. So, starting today, we’ve replaced the daily grids with recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on Page A11, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.

And for our subscribers who prefer to use grids, we’d like to call your attention to TV Weekly. TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication — TV Guide Magazine — an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953. For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information on Page A11 of today’s edition.

Parade returns next Sunday

There is no issue of Parade in today’s Eagle. The magazine returns next Sunday.

Fourth of July note

On Monday, The Eagle will publish only an electronic edition. No printed edition will be distributed.

