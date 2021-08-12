New railroad crossing coming to College Station as another closes

College Station will soon have a new railroad crossing at Deacon Drive and Wellborn Road.

The City Council approved a $5.7 million agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to construct the crossing and close an existing crossing at Cain Road. The project is meant to improve safety and mobility.

The project will be funded by the city.

Assistant Director of Capital Projects Emily Fisher said construction is expected to start in November and last 18 months.

The closing of the old crossing and the opening of the new crossing will happen simultaneously, Fisher said, most likely within a few hours of each other.