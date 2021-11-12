Nearly 2,700 Aggie Rings awarded Friday

Nearly 2,700 Aggie Rings were awarded to Texas A&M students Friday.

Aggie Ring Day was held inside Kyle Field’s Hall of Champions due to Aggie Park construction around the Alumni Center. Ring recipients could still take photos at the Ring Plaza, though. Photos on the track at Kyle Field also were permitted if ring recipients joined the 12th Man Foundation.

Of the nearly 2,700 rings given out Friday, 52% were to men, 88% were 10K gold and 68% had a natural gold finish. There were more than 2,600 rings ordered by students at A&M’s main campus in College Station with 36 given to students at A&M-Galveston and 17 to A&M Law students. The Class of 2022 had 1,315 rings given with students from the classes of 2021, 2023 and 2024 also receiving rings.

A&M students are eligible to receive an Aggie Ring after completing 90 undergraduate hours, including 45 at A&M, or a pre-determined percentage of a graduate degree. The first Aggie Ring was awarded in 1889 and is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network.

For a gallery of photos of the celebration, visit theeagle.com.