AUSTIN – Texas A&M junior Connor Schulman was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.47 seconds and junior James Smith II was eighth in the 400 hurdles (49.21) in the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships on Friday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

A&M junior Carter Bajoit was 13th in the high jump, clearing 7 feet, 1 inch.

With 19 of the 21 events scored, the Arkansas men were leading with 52 points, five more than Florida. LSU was third with 43 points followed by Texas Tech 34.5, Arizona State 33 and Stanford 31. A&M had seven points and was tied for 31st.

In Thursday night’s action, A&M sophomores Lianna Davidson and Katelyn Fairchild finished second and third in the javelin.

Nebraska junior Rhema Otabor won with an effort of 195-5. Davidson and Fairchild followed with personal-bests of 192-10 and 190-2, respectively. They earned their second All-America honors after Fairchild placed 15th last year and Davidson was 16th.

The 4x400 relay team of Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold advanced to the final with the second-best time of 1 minute, 44.30 seconds. The women’s 400-meter duo of Arnold and Robinson-Jones both qualified for the finals. Arnold was eighth-fastest at 50.80, with Robinson-Jones (51.20) right behind.

The 4x100 relay team of Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Wade and Semira Killebrew had the 11th best time at 43.30 to miss the finals, but earned second-team All-America status. Sophomore Joniar Thomas was ninth in the long jump (20-7), freshman Jaiya Covington was 14th overall in the 100 hurdles (13.16) semifinals and sophomore Killebrew was 10th in the 100 semifinals (11.17). Thomas, Covington and Killebrew all earned second-team All-America honors. Dickson was 17th in the 100 (11.27) and Dickson 22nd in the 200 (23.28).

The A&M women earned 14 points Thursday for fourth place behind Nebraska 25, Oregon 17 and Florida 15.

The women’s running events will be Saturday.