Navasata State of the City event planned for Jan. 12

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller will present the annual State of the City Address next week.

The Jan. 12 event will be at the Navasota Center with the program beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., and the mayor's speech will begin around noon.

Miller will review highlights from 2021 and discuss expectations for 2022. In addition to the mayor's presentation, Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth, Navasota schools Superintendent Stu Musick and Brazos Valley Council of Governments Director Michael Parks will speak.

The event is free but seating is limited and registration is requested by going to go.theeagle.com/navasota.

The Navasota Center is at 101 Stadium Way.