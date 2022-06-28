Narcissistic Husband Endangers Kids

Dear Annie: “Alex” is my ex-husband and the father of our sons, ages 21 and 18. Alex and I married when we were young. I discovered that he had issues, and I left him after 15 years. At that time, he finally went to therapy. He was diagnosed with narcissism. He quit therapy because, in his words, there was nothing wrong with him but something wrong with the rest of the world.

I moved out of state, and both of our sons chose to stay with their father — the older for college and the younger for a job.

My 21-year-old son tells me about Alex not allowing him to go for walks because it’s dangerous, and not allowing him to do things like take the car anywhere but to work.

I’m worried that my younger child will end up giving Alex most of the money from his job.

Alex was married again to a woman who has many problems. My older son has described the meltdowns she has had with her 10-year-old son, so bad that a court ordered therapy for both of them.

If I say anything, my kids get angry with me. He’s their father and has them convinced of many things that are disturbing. He used to not let us ever open the curtains or go outside. I would have to sneak to take the kids to the park or to the beach to play.

I am concerned about my kids. I tried to get them into therapy so they would understand that his way of life is not normal, but he would freak out over my trying to get them help.

I’m trying to visit them three or four times a year, but they won’t come here, as he has them afraid to fly. I keep telling both of them that I’m here for them, that they can always come here and get on their feet if they choose to move. I don’t know what else I can do to get them to see how wrong his way of life and behavior are. — Worried Mother

Dear Worried Mother: If you’re only seeing your sons three or four times a year, you are at a disadvantage for helping them. If you are concerned for their safety, you should move closer to them.

Alex is working against you and grooming them to be afraid of the world. You know that he is a narcissist and that his influence is not healthy. You should call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE for suggestions and support.

