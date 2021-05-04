Mushroom
He was arrested by Bryan police on three charges, including assault family violence-impeding breath. He is also being held on two misdemeanor charges connected to an April 5 arrest in Brazos County.
A Dallas man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on drug charges after a traffic stop in Bryan over the weekend.
Police said the car smelled strongly of marijuana, and a container that appeared to hold THC wax was in plain view, as was a baby bottle that contained a purple drink mixture.
The Bryan Police Department was investigating Wednesday morning after a fatal shooting in the 300 block of North Ennis Street.
The 40,000-square-foot store opened for business one week ago and has a second-floor balcony, space available for private events, a lounge, a full-service pharmacy and a fuel station with electric vehicle charging.
He is also accused of knocking a taser out of a police officer’s hand and attempting to grab a taser from another officer, authorities said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,947 participants on 298 teams had already raised a combined $5.1 million dollars for the cause.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
When Jessica and Jacque Adams step on the field, it’s a full on family affair.
A Centerville man was arrested Sunday after being accused of assaulting a man with a broken beer bottle at Northgate in College Station.