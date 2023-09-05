mugs for Brazos Valley Football Picks Sep 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 8 Nicole GriffithKBTX SportsBroadcasterLAST WEEK: 14-6 (.700)SEASON: 29-15 (.659) Dave Campbell Bryan Viking radioLAST WEEK: 14-6 (.700)SEASON: 28-16 (.636) Tom Turbivillebcsball.comOwnerLAST WEEK: 13-7 (.650)SEASON: 28-16 (.636) Robert CessnaEagle executivesports editorLAST WEEK: 14-6 (.700)SEASON: 27-17 (.613) Alex MillerEagle digitalcoordinatorLAST WEEK: 13-7 (.650)SEASON: 27-17 (.614) Rick WeegmanEagle managingeditorLAST WEEK: 11-9 (.550)SEASON: 26-18 (.591) Jake WeeseEagle sports writerLAST WEEK: 12-8 (.600)SEASON: 25-19 (.568) Travis BrownEagle sports writerLAST WEEK: 10-10 (.500)SEASON: 24-20 (.545) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mug shots of picks panelists 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Watch: Texas A&M football's new team entrance unveiled Watch now as the Texas A&M football team's anticipated new entrance was unveiled as the Aggies took the field for their season opener agai… Texas A&M wide receiver Micah Tease arrested on felony drug charge Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Micah Tease was arrested on drug charges Thursday, including a second-degree felony charge. Vote now in the Week 2 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from… Two women pretending to operate a cleaning service arrested for Bryan burglary Two women pretending to operate a cleaning service were arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly robbing a home, according to the Brazos Count… Watch: Time-lapse of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band’s halftime performance vs. New Mexico Here's a time-lapse of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band’s halftime performance vs. New Mexico.