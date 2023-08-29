mugs for Brazos Valley Football Picks Aug 29, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 1 of 8 Nicole GriffithKBTX SportsBroadcasterLAST WEEK: 15-9 (.625)SEASON: 15-9 (.625) Tom Turbivillebcsball.comOwnerLAST WEEK: 15-9 (.625)SEASON: 15-9 (.625) Rick WeegmanEagle managingeditorLAST WEEK: 15-9 (.625)SEASON: 15-9 (.625) Travis BrownEagle sports writerLAST WEEK: 14-10 (.583)SEASON: 14-10 (.583) Dave Campbell Bryan Viking radioLAST WEEK: 14-10 (.583)SEASON: 14-10 (.583) Alex MillerEagle digitalcoordinatorLAST WEEK: 14-10 (.583)SEASON: 14-10 (.583) Robert CessnaEagle executivesports editorLAST WEEK: 13-11 (.542)SEASON: 13-11 (.542) Jake WeeseEagle sports writerLAST WEEK: 13-11 (.542)SEASON: 13-11 (.542) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mug shots of picks panelists 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vote now in the Week 1 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from… Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher names Conner Weigman starting QB From the day Texas A&M signed quarterback Conner Weigman, head coach Jimbo Fisher has given the former five-star quarterback his unwaverin… Conner Weigman, Max Johnson back in competition for Texas A&M's starting quarterback spot The NFL draft is a breeding ground for player comparisons. Every player selected is forever compared to those left on the board, especially at… Faculty questions remain as A&M administrators attempt to move forward from summer saga Fall classes started this week at Texas A&M University. Seniors braved going to early morning lectures. Student organizations campaigned i… Cameron football team takes aim at state champion Franklin heading into 2023 season Before Franklin’s recent run of Texas state football championships, the Cameron Yoemen were one of the teams to beat in the Brazos Valley.