Lethal Weapon 3 (1992, Action) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover BET, 5 p.m.
Final Destination 3 (2006, Horror) Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman POP, 5:30 p.m.
Happy Gilmore (1996, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald VH1, 5:30 p.m.
Rocky III (1982, Drama) Sylvester Stallone AMC, 5:30 p.m.
Grown Ups 2 (2013, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Kevin James Freeform, 6 p.m.
Independence Day: Resurgence (2016, Science fiction) Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum E!, 6 p.m.
The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 6 p.m.
Girls Trip (2017, Comedy) Regina Hall, Queen Latifah FXM, 7:30 p.m.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994, Comedy) Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox VH1, 8 p.m.
Rocky IV (1985, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire AMC, 8 p.m.
Air Force One (1997, Suspense) Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman Vice, 8:30 p.m.
Gladiator (2000, Historical drama) Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix Paramount, 9:30 p.m.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995, Comedy) Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice VH1, 10:30 p.m.