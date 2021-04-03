Moreh Nevuchim: The Guide for the Perplexed

Twelfth-century Spain was a time of great intellectual development. It was a period when people were free to express themselves and when thinkers were not hindered by censorship or “correct thinking.” For those living on the Iberian Peninsula, this century was an era when the population enjoyed both political and religious civility. Iberia’s residents were able to disagree with each other and still respect each other. The 12th century on the Iberian Peninsula was a time when it was understood that good people might hold divergent opinions.

History, however, teaches us that nothing lasts forever. The tranquility of Maimonides’ childhood would come to a sudden end. When Maimonides was 13, a radical North African group of Berbers, called the Almohads, overran Spain. Their conquest destroyed the harmony between Christians, Jews and Muslims. The Almohads shattered a world in which diverse cultures lived side-by-side in mutual respect. In this new and cruel age, Cordoba’s conquerors judged a person not by the quality of his capabilities, nor by the depth of his soul, but by the group to which s/he belonged. By 1159 the situation became unbearable, and Maimonides’ family left Spain forever. After years of wandering, the family settled in Egypt. Numerous family tragedies would follow, yet in a tolerant Egypt government officials recognized Maimonides’ intellectual capacities, and he rose from poverty to political and economic power.