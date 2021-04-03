Moreh Nevuchim: The Guide for the Perplexed

Over the past three months, we have examined three distinct classical pieces of Jewish literature: the Hebrew Bible, the Talmud and the Siddur, or Prayerbook. Now we turn to some of the great writers and composers of Jewish literature. We begin this part of our journey with one of the greatest and most complex of writers: Moses Maimonides.
With the possible exception of Albert Einstein, Moses Maimonides might have been the world’s greatest mind. Known by the Hebrew acronym of Rambam, Moses Maimonides (1135-1204) is symbolized by a statue that stands guard over his hometown of Cordoba, Spain. The Rambam’s brilliance is not only a point of pride for all of Spain but also for humanity. To know Maimonides’ life and to read his works is to understand the true meaning of the term “a renaissance man.”
There is nothing simple or straightforward about Maimonides. He was born in Spain to an upper-class family, yet he spent much of his life as a refugee in exile. Like Jacob’s son Joseph in the Book of Genesis, Maimonides also fell down from an economic pedestal and then due to sheer tenacity and hard work rose up to become the head physician for the sultan of Egypt.
Maimonides’ life reflects the times in which he lived. Spain’s 12th century was for many a golden age. It was a time of great intellectual curiosity and relative political tranquility. It was an age when Jews, Muslims and Christians lived in comparative peace and harmony.
Twelfth-century Spain was a time of great intellectual development. It was a period when people were free to express themselves and when thinkers were not hindered by censorship or “correct thinking.” For those living on the Iberian Peninsula, this century was an era when the population enjoyed both political and religious civility. Iberia’s residents were able to disagree with each other and still respect each other. The 12th century on the Iberian Peninsula was a time when it was understood that good people might hold divergent opinions.
History, however, teaches us that nothing lasts forever. The tranquility of Maimonides’ childhood would come to a sudden end. When Maimonides was 13, a radical North African group of Berbers, called the Almohads, overran Spain. Their conquest destroyed the harmony between Christians, Jews and Muslims. The Almohads shattered a world in which diverse cultures lived side-by-side in mutual respect. In this new and cruel age, Cordoba’s conquerors judged a person not by the quality of his capabilities, nor by the depth of his soul, but by the group to which s/he belonged. By 1159 the situation became unbearable, and Maimonides’ family left Spain forever. After years of wandering, the family settled in Egypt. Numerous family tragedies would follow, yet in a tolerant Egypt government officials recognized Maimonides’ intellectual capacities, and he rose from poverty to political and economic power.
Maimonides was a man of many talents. He was a scientist, a physician, a writer, an expert in Jewish jurisprudence and a philosopher. For the most part, he wrote in a clear and precise Hebrew. His essays are so well-written and organized that schoolchildren still study his writings. As a physician, his medical colleagues considered Maimonides to be one of the world’s great medical authorities. His essays on medical ethics are so famous that 21st century medical students study them, and numerous medical students use his oath as part of their graduation ceremony.
Within the world of jurisprudence, Maimonides tractates hold great influence not only in Jewish law (halachah), but also have a major influence in both British and Dutch law. The same can be said about his philosophical treatises. His essays and books influenced both Jewish and non-Jewish philosophers such as Thomas Aquinas, Gottfried Leibniz, Isaac Newton and Baruch Spinoza. Many of Maimonides’ pithy statements have become part of our daily language. It was Maimonides who first stated:
• Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.
• Do not consider it proof just because it is written in books, for a liar who will deceive with his tongue will not hesitate to do the same with his pen.
• The risk of a wrong decision is preferable to the terror of indecision.
• No disease that can be treated by diet should be treated with any other means.
• Anticipate charity by preventing poverty.
Outside of the Jewish and philosophical world, other parts of Maimonides’ extensive literary output are less known. His numerous works demonstrate the depth of his literary and philosophical output. One such book stands out in particular. It is his most famous literary masterpiece: Moreh Nevuchim, or as it is known in English translation, The Guide for the Perplexed.
There is nothing simple about this book. Even today, philosophers and scientists still read and debated its meanings. The book might well be more relevant today than even when Maimonides wrote it. The Guide for the Perplexed deals with the unity of science and faith. Maimonides published his magnum opus during a time when arguments were settled by simply ignoring or canceling the other person or his/her opinion. Maimonides presented the thesis — unique for his time — that religion and science are not mortal enemies, but rather complementary allies.
The Guide for the Perplexed is an incredibly difficult book to understand. Unlike most of Maimonides’ other books, the book’s sentences are long, and its vocabulary tends to obfuscate meanings rather than clarify them. Reading The Guide for the Perplexed, readers have the sense that they have entered into a Skinnerian box or the pages of Satre’s No Exit (Huis Clos). In the Guide, Maimonides takes his reader on a journey of numerous twists, turns and literary paths that seem to lead nowhere. Maimonides did not hide this fact, openly noting that he wrote this book to be a challenge for even the brightest and most astute of minds.
The book’s unreadability seems strange considering that Maimonides is known for being a highly capable writer. Was this a book for the perplexed or to perplex? Was the schism between science and religion so deep that demonstrating the relationship between these two disciplines was too dangerous for clear and precise writing? Did Maimonides believe that his ideas concerning the compatibility of science and theology were too controversial to state openly?
In a world in which people organized not just knowledge, but also their lives, by their political positions, Maimonides argued that the wise person looks at all sides of an argument. Standing against censorship and believing in an open exchange of ideas, Maimonides argued that the way to deal with unpopular speech was not to cancel it but to engage it. Maimonides refused to accept transforming God into a mere political instrument. To do so, Maimonides argued, was a form of idolatry.
Moreh Nevuchim is a difficult book to read, and in an age when so many are also perplexed, it is as relevant today as it was 800 years ago. To study Moses Maimonides’ many works is to understand why people throughout the ages have said: MiMosheh l’Mosheh ayn k’mo Mosheh: From Moses to Moses there is none like Moses!”
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.