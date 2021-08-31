More restrictive Texas abortion law set to go into effect

But the full scope of the order was narrow, and does not apply to a majority of providers or Texans.

"While the temporary restraining order issued by the Texas state court in Austin provides some relief to the two individuals and one nonprofit organization against lawsuits from the Texas Right to Life, it does not provide the full relief needed to ensure all Texans can access their constitutional right to an abortion," said Julie Murray, staff attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Seago said the order was “unnecessary” because Texas Right to Life did not plan on ever suing the plaintiffs. He argued the order does not stop other individuals from filing lawsuits under SB 8 against those suspected of having an abortion after cardiac activity is detected.

Seago also said even an injunction from the Supreme Court would not change anything, as providers who perform abortions that are illegal under SB 8 after Wednesday could still be held accountable through lawsuits in the future.

Attorneys from Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion provider, said the uncertainty around the law has created “chaos on the ground.”