Mingle For Meals fundraiser to highlight Brazos Valley Food Bank programs

The Brazos Valley Food Bank will host the Mingle for Meals fundraiser April 7 at the College Station Hilton.

The event features 10 speakers highlighting 10 local needs, and attendees are encouraged to donate to the program that inspired them the most.

Speakers include former Texas A&M University President R. Bowen Loftin, Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, retired Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez, KBTX meteorologists Shel Winkley and Max Crawford, and Books and a Blanket founders Maggie and Harper Cunningham.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are $100. The fundraising goal for the event is $100,000.

For more information, visit bvfb.org/m4m.