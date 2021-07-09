Milwaukee excited to host NBA Finals

Lang said the Bucks are a major part of the change.

“It does feel that they’re not just a team,” Lang said. “They’re actually embedded in part of our community.”

On the court, the Bucks’ run to the NBA Finals has boosted the city, which is reeling from the loss of last year’s Democratic National Convention due to the pandemic.

The Bucks’ turnaround began in 2013 when they drafted two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick and acquired Khris Middleton from the Detroit Pistons. Before this season, the Bucks added guard Jrue Holiday, who has quickly made an impact on the city.

Holiday donated part of his 2019-20 salary to form the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund with his wife. Their foundation recently opened a second round of funding to provide up to $1 million in grant money for Black-owned businesses and Black-led organizations in Milwaukee as well as the New Orleans, Indianapolis and Los Angeles areas.

His contributions have endeared himself to fans starving for a championship.

“They have made it known that this is just as important to them as it is to us,” Holiday said.

If the Bucks can find a way to win their first NBA title in 50 years, it would give Milwaukee residents of all backgrounds another reason to celebrate together.