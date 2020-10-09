Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #9

Tip #9: Common Breast Cancers

The most common kinds of breast cancer are invasive ductal carcinoma and invasive lobular carcinoma. Invasive ductal carcinoma cancer cells grow outside the ducts into other parts of the breast tissue and can also spread, or metastasize, to other parts of the body. Invasive lobular carcinoma cancer cells spread from the lobules to the breast tissues that are close by and can also spread to other parts of the body.