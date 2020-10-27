Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #27

Tip #27: Check Up
You should have a physical every year which should include a clinical breast exam and pelvic exam. If any unusual symptoms or changes in your breasts occur before your scheduled visit, do not hesitate to see the doctor immediately.
Brought to you by St Joseph Health
Tags
- Breast Cancer
- Risk
- Health
- Awareness
- Medicine
- Doctor
- Tip
- Research
- Exercise
- Week
- Red Meat
- Vegetable Oil
- Animal Fat
- Food
- Protein
- Diet
- Vegetable
- Chicken Breast
- Alcohol
- Intake
- Enology
- Woman
- Drink
- Use
- Smoking
- Exam
- Adult
- Age
- Mammogram
- Risk Factor
- Healthcare
- Kind
- Cell
- Oncology
- Breast
- Cancer
- Disease
- Cancer Cell
- Carcinoma
- Tissue
- Anatomy
- Duct
- Lobule
- Men
- Diagnose
- Nipple
- Swelling
- Area
- Symptom
- Pain
- Warning
- Family History
- Degree
- Factor
- Lower
- Take Care
- Stage
- Test
- Treatment
- Radiation Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Option
- Lump
- Ultrasound
- Cyst
- Irregular
- Biopsy
- Ct
- Radiology
- X-ray
- Mri
- Chest
- Testing
- Bone
- Recurrence
- Coming Back
- Physiology
- Menopause
- Menstruate
- Life
- Oncologist
- Radiation Oncologist
- Dietitian
- Nurse
- Caseworker
- Lumpectomy
- Mastectomy
- Surgery
- Reconstruction
- Tumor
- Team
- Insight
- Question
- Work
- Decision
- Peace Of Mind
- Second Opinion
- Anxiety
- Plan
- Year
- Visit
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!