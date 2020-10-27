 Skip to main content
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #27
Tip #27: Check Up

You should have a physical every year which should include a clinical breast exam and pelvic exam. If any unusual symptoms or changes in your breasts occur before your scheduled visit, do not hesitate to see the doctor immediately.

Brought to you by St Joseph Health

