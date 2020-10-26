 Skip to main content
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #26
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #26

Tip #26: Second Opinion

Having a second opinion can help you be certain of your treatment plan and healthcare partnering decisions. You will have less anxiety if you can cultivate a sense of trust and care with your doctor. In addition to quality care and good treatment decisions, your peace of mind is an important part of the equation.

