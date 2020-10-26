Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #26

Tip #26: Second Opinion
Having a second opinion can help you be certain of your treatment plan and healthcare partnering decisions. You will have less anxiety if you can cultivate a sense of trust and care with your doctor. In addition to quality care and good treatment decisions, your peace of mind is an important part of the equation.
Brought to you by St Joseph Health
