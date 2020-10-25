 Skip to main content
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #25
Tip #25: Ask Questions

Don’t be afraid to ask questions; raising your concerns-even those that you may think will be viewed as trivial-with your medical team will help you better understand your options and provide your doctors with insight into what is important to you. Today, there are many treatment options available to you. Work with your team to find the right combination for you.

Brought to you by St Joseph Health

