Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #24
Tip #24: Breast Cancer After Treatment 

You’ll need regular check-ups after treatment for breast cancer. Check-ups help ensure that any changes in your health are noted and treated if needed. If you have any new health problems between checkups, you should contact your doctor.

Brought to you by St Joseph Health

