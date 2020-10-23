 Skip to main content
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #23
Tip #23: Breast Cancer Surgery

The most common form of treatment for breast cancer is surgery. This involves removing the tumor and some surrounding areas. Surgical options may include a lumpectomy, mastectomy, and reconstruction.

