 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #21
0 comments

Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #21

  • 0

Tip #21: Menstrual History

Women who started menstruating younger than age 12 have a higher risk of breast cancer later in life. The same is true for women who go through menopause when they’re older than 55.

Brought to you by St Joseph Health

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert