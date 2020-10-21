Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #21

Tip #21: Menstrual History
Women who started menstruating younger than age 12 have a higher risk of breast cancer later in life. The same is true for women who go through menopause when they’re older than 55.
Brought to you by St Joseph Health
