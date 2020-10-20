Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #20

Tip #20: Breast Cancer Recurrence
If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, you’re 3 to 4 times more likely to develop a new cancer in the other breast or a different part of the same breast. This risk is different from the risk of the original cancer coming back (called risk of recurrence).
Brought to you by St Joseph Health
Tags
- Breast Cancer
- Risk
- Health
- Awareness
- Medicine
- Doctor
- Tip
- Research
- Exercise
- Week
- Red Meat
- Vegetable Oil
- Animal Fat
- Food
- Protein
- Diet
- Vegetable
- Chicken Breast
- Alcohol
- Intake
- Enology
- Woman
- Drink
- Use
- Smoking
- Exam
- Adult
- Age
- Mammogram
- Risk Factor
- Healthcare
- Kind
- Cell
- Oncology
- Breast
- Cancer
- Disease
- Cancer Cell
- Carcinoma
- Tissue
- Anatomy
- Duct
- Lobule
- Men
- Diagnose
- Nipple
- Swelling
- Area
- Symptom
- Pain
- Warning
- Family History
- Degree
- Factor
- Lower
- Take Care
- Stage
- Test
- Treatment
- Radiation Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Option
- Lump
- Ultrasound
- Cyst
- Irregular
- Biopsy
- Ct
- Radiology
- X-ray
- Mri
- Chest
- Testing
- Bone
- Recurrence
- Coming Back
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!