 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #20
0 comments

Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #20

  • 0

Tip #20: Breast Cancer Recurrence

If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, you’re 3 to 4 times more likely to develop a new cancer in the other breast or a different part of the same breast. This risk is different from the risk of the original cancer coming back (called risk of recurrence).

Brought to you by St Joseph Health

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert