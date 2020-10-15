 Skip to main content
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #15
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #15

Tip #15: Breast Cancer Staging

When breast cancer is diagnosed, other tests are done to find out if cancer cells have spread within the breast or to other parts of the body. This process is called staging. Whether the cancer is only in the breast, is found in lymph nodes under your arm, or has spread outside the breast determines your stage of breast cancer. The type and stage of breast cancer tells doctors what kind of treatment you need.

Brought to you by St Joseph Health

