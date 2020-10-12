Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #12

Tip #12: Breast Cancer Symptoms

Some warning signs of breast cancer are a new lump in the breast or underarm, thickening or swelling of part of the breast, irritation or dimpling of skin, redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast, pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area, nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood, any change in the size or the shape and pain in any area of the breast. Some people do not have symptoms at all.