 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #12
0 comments

Breast Cancer Awareness Daily Tip #12

  • 0

Tip #12: Breast Cancer Symptoms

Some warning signs of breast cancer are a new lump in the breast or underarm, thickening or swelling of part of the breast, irritation or dimpling of skin, redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast, pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area, nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood, any change in the size or the shape and pain in any area of the breast. Some people do not have symptoms at all.

Brought to you by St Joseph Health

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert