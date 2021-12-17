Members of Congress question United Airlines' decision to end service for local airports

“Additionally, because the intent of PSP was to enable passenger air carriers to resume their pre-pandemic operations and to ensure employees would not be laid off, your decision appears to violate the spirit if not the letter of the law as well as the promises your industry made to Congress when it came begging for Federal assistance,” the letter stated.

Six questions were asked about United’s decision; one asking if United alerted College Station or Killeen about the possibility they “might lose air service in the future if enplanements or load factors did not improve? If so, when and what was the outcome of those discussions?”

Sessions said in a statement that locals deserve an answer to this situation.

“Central Texans deserve information as to the circumstances and rationale behind United’s decision to stop flights out of Killeen and College Station. I am greatly disappointed in this decision as United received $10.9 billion in CARES Act grants in 2020, and now they are creating unnecessary challenges for local residents and businesses,” Sessions said. “Just as travel is starting to bounce back, United’s termination from local airports countrywide does not sit well with me. I look forward to receiving thoughtful answers from Mr. Kirby.”