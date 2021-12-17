Members of Congress question United Airlines' decision to end service for local airports

Senator Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Congressman Pete Sessions and others are questioning United Airlines’ decision to end service for Easterwood Airport in College Station and Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport in Killeen starting on Jan. 3.
On Tuesday, a letter was sent to United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby on behalf of Cruz, Cornyn, Sessions and others mentioning several factors the airlines should consider regarding their decision.
The letter addresses the taxpayer funds the airlines received through the Payroll Support Program (PSP) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“PSP ended up costing the American taxpayer nearly $54 billion, with United receiving almost one-fifth of that total ($10,902,445,494) in PSP grants. Additionally, United was approved for a U.S. government loan for up to $7,491,000,000, with at least $520,000,000 drawn to date,” the letter stated. “Despite the generosity of the American taxpayers to provide significant assistance to United when the outlook for your company was most dire, within months of the start of an economic recovery, United announced its intent to cut air service to 11 cities beginning in 2022, including College Station, Texas and Killeen, Texas.”
Congress officials stated in the letter they “believe United’s decision will have a negative impact on America’s national security.”
“Additionally, because the intent of PSP was to enable passenger air carriers to resume their pre-pandemic operations and to ensure employees would not be laid off, your decision appears to violate the spirit if not the letter of the law as well as the promises your industry made to Congress when it came begging for Federal assistance,” the letter stated.
Six questions were asked about United’s decision; one asking if United alerted College Station or Killeen about the possibility they “might lose air service in the future if enplanements or load factors did not improve? If so, when and what was the outcome of those discussions?”
Sessions said in a statement that locals deserve an answer to this situation.
“Central Texans deserve information as to the circumstances and rationale behind United’s decision to stop flights out of Killeen and College Station. I am greatly disappointed in this decision as United received $10.9 billion in CARES Act grants in 2020, and now they are creating unnecessary challenges for local residents and businesses,” Sessions said. “Just as travel is starting to bounce back, United’s termination from local airports countrywide does not sit well with me. I look forward to receiving thoughtful answers from Mr. Kirby.”
Nicole Myers, Session's communication director, said there are no concrete next steps as of now.
"It is in the hands of United Airlines to provide answers and explanations for their actions," she said. "Congressman Sessions is hopeful and confident that another airline will see Bryan-College Station's growth and jump at an opportunity to partner with Easterwood Airport."
On Wednesday, Kirby, along with other major American airlines, testified before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill to discuss the PSP funds.
According to an article published Wednesday by the Washington Post, Kirby faced questions from Cruz at the hearing about the airline’s decision to require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Cruz called the decision ‘deeply disturbing’ and pressed Kirby on how many employees had been fired as a result. Kirby said six pilots had been fired, while 80 had been placed on unpaid leave. In all, Kirby said 200 employees left the company because of the mandate. ‘We did this for safety,’ Kirby said. ‘We believe it saves lives. That is my number one obligation, safety,’” the Washington Post article stated.
When The Eagle asked for comment from United about if a lack of employees was a reason for their decision to stop supplying airline service to Easterwood Airport, Charlie Hobart, a United spokesperson, said “absolutely not.”
“Due to changes in the long-term sustainability of this particular route, United will end service to College Station at the start of the new year. We are working with impacted customers to help them make alternate plans,” Hobart said. “I’ll share that many different factors determine a successful route and our decisions include careful evaluation of our overall network, fleet, resources at our regional partners and yields. With that in mind, we have determined that this particular route is not sustainable for the long-term.”
Easterwood Airport is owned by the Texas A&M University System. United Airlines’ service currently has two flights a day to Houston. Starting next year, Easterwood will be left with three American Airline flights each day to Dallas-Fort Worth.
In September, the Texas A&M University System released that it was set to begin nearly $5.9 million worth of renovations to Easterwood Airport. The work will realign one of the airport’s main taxiways, Taxiway Alpha, to support large aircraft, and allow for more aircraft parking. The work will be paid for by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration and is expected to begin in January.
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp is in support of Cruz and others to resolve the issue, according to Laylan Copelin, the vice chancellor of marketing and communications.
“In preparing for United’s departure our airport managers have been having conversations with them but nothing indicates they have changed their mind,” Copelin said. “We have been working through our elected officials to try and resolve this issue with United … the hearing and the letter, we contributed ground work to that so we are relying on our elected officials to take care of this and hopefully they will be able to.”
Congressional officials requested a response from United no later than Dec. 21, according to a source from Cruz’s office.