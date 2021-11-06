Many women have left the workforce. When will they return?

Still, economists are holding out hope that with increasing vaccinations leading to fewer viral cases, Friday's U.S. jobs report for October will show an increase in the number of employed women. Any gain, though, is likely to be small, and it could take months to at least partially reverse the pandemic's impact on female employment.

A major reason, Currie noted, is the worsening difficulty of finding reliable and affordable child care.

That crisis, Currie suggested, is “probably making some people’s minds up for them, because if you can’t get child care and you have young children, somebody has to look after them.”

Besides child care, experts point to other factors that have kept some women out of the workforce. The number of people who aren't working because they're caring for sick relatives remains elevated. And surveys by the job listings website Indeed have found that many of the unemployed aren't searching very hard for jobs because their spouses are still working.

As the pandemic erupted in the spring of 2020, roughly 3.5 million mothers with school-age children either lost jobs, took leaves of absence or left the labor market altogether, according to an analysis by the Census Bureau.