Manchin can't support Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Other provisions would limit prescription drug price increases, create hearing benefits for Medicare recipients and bolster aid for the elderly, housing and job training.

In an unusually hardball response to a lawmaker whose vote is crucial in the 50-50 Senate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Manchin’s announcement “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position” and “a breach of his commitments” to Biden and congressional Democrats. She pointedly said that Manchin, whose state is among the nation's poorest, “will have to explain" why many families will have to cope with higher health and child care costs the bill is intended to address.

Psaki said in a statement that Manchin had “in person” given Biden a written proposal last Tuesday that was “the same size and scope” of a framework for the bill that Democrats rallied behind in October. That framework had a 10-year cost of $1.85 trillion. Officials hadn't previously disclosed that Tuesday meeting.

She said when Manchin spoke to Biden, the White House believed a compromise was possible and that Manchin agreed to continue talks. “We will continue to press him to see if he will reverse his position yet again, to honor his prior commitments and be true to his word,” Psaki said.