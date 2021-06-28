 Skip to main content
Man on parole for murder gets 55-year prison sentence for weapons charge
A 63-year-old Navasota man was sentenced to 55 years in prison last week for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said a Brazos County jury found Charles Craddock guilty on the weapons charge Thursday.

Authorities with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said Craddock was charged in January 2020 after deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to his home on a tip that two men with felony warrants could be at the property.

While searching for the men, a deputy discovered a bag of methamphetamine on Craddock’s bed, officials said. During a search, deputies reported finding more methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and shotgun and drug paraphernalia.

At the time, Craddock was on parole for murder, officials said.

